Patna (Bihar) [India], February 27 (ANI): Two Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and one MLA from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Sangita Kumari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

The three MLAs also met the two Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, in Patna.

Determined to secure the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders are going to visit Bihar ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, as per sources.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Bihar after the formation of the NDA government.During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will address public meetings in Aurangabad and Begusarai, where he will inaugurate and launch projects worth crores of rupees, as per BJP sources.

For the BJP's victory, both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are crucial states. The BJP is focusing heavily on both states.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243, while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and four legislators, respectively. The NDA has the support of 128 MLAs, and the majority mark in the state assembly is 122.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98.

The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

Although the date for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has not been officially declared yet, the elections are expected to be held in April and May. (ANI)

