New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Police Control Room at the Mangolpuri police station on Wednesday received a call claiming that a person was crushed by a truck, the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Santosh Kumar, of H 2/18, Budh Vihar, who used to work as a gas cylinder supplier

"A PCR call was received at 1:28 AM in PS Mangolpuri vide DD No 16A regarding the crushing of a man at Hanuman Mandir, G block Mangolpuri"., informed the Delhi police officials.

On receiving the same, the police station officials rushed to the spot, where one person was found unconscious on Kanjhawala Road. His bike was lying in damaged condition, near him.

In its statement on the incident, Delhi Police said, "He was shifted to the SGM hospital, where he was declared brought dead."

In the meantime, as per the information received from the Mangolpuri police station, one Satender Solanki (conductor in DTC), identified the Jal Board truck, that had hit the biker. The truck was caught near the ordinance depot.

As per the police statement, the truck was seized accordingly. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the accident spot.

"An investigation of the case is in progress," the Delhi Police said, adding that a case has been registered at PS Mangol Puri under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Efforts to nab the driver are underway. (ANI)

