New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and cricketing icons from Sachin Tendulkar to M S Dhoni are among those invited for pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant early next month.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony in July, guests from around the world have been invited to three-day pre-wedding festivities beginning March 1, at Gujarat's Jamnagar, which houses Ambani's mega oil refineries.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three children Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have, is set to marry Radhika Merchant - the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

With Jamnagar not having five-star hotels, ultra-luxury tents housing best of facilities, including tiled bathrooms are being erected for the guests.

The guest list includes international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, sources said.

Indian business magnates invited include Gautam Adani and family, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran , Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, and his family, Godrej family, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, RPSG Group head Sanjiv Goenka, Wipro's Rishad Premji, banker Uday Kotak, vaccine maker Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, Hero's Pawan Munjal, Roshni Nadar of HCL, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghi.

Top cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and family, MS Dhoni and family, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan too are on the invitee list.

Bollywood will be represented by mega stars Amitabh Bachchan and family, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and family, Amir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and family, Chunky Pandey, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Madhuri Dikshit and Sriram Nene, Aditya and Rani Chopra, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor and family, Anil Kapoor and family, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, Rajnikanth and family are are on the invitee list.

The three-day-long event will be themed, according to 'Event Guide' sent to the invitees. Chartered flights have been arranged to ferry guests from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Guests are expected to arrive by mid-day on March 1.

Hollywood pop-icon Rihanna, along with Diljit Dosanjh and others, will enthrall the guests with their performances.

Day 1 celebrations are called 'An Evening in Everland' where guests are expected to wear elegant cocktail attire. Day 2 will host 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' being the suggested dress code. It is set to be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar.

The guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge' which will be a potpourri of desi activities and the guests will wear their favourite south Asian attires.

For Day 3, two events - 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar' are planned. The first event will be an outdoor affair where the guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for the last and final event, they'll be dressed in 'heritage Indian Wear'.

All the guests will be provided with personal laundry services, saree drapers and other custom assistance, the nine-page event guide said.

