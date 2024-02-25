TS Inter Admit Card 2024 Released: TSBIE TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets Out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) has released the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket 2024 on its official website: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Candidates and other examinees are required to download their TSBIE Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket 2024 by entering the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Education Team Latestly| Feb 25, 2024 11:02 AM IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit- File Photo)

Hyderabad, February 25: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) has released the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket 2024 on its official website: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Candidates and other examinees are required to download their TS inter Hall Ticket 2024 by entering the hall ticket number and date of birth.

The Board has released the TS Inter Hall Ticket for the Intermediate Public Examinations March 2024 SSC examination(1st year) and 2nd year examination. Check the step-by-step guide to download the TS Inter admit card. CBSE Board Exam 2024 Admit Card: Hall Ticket for Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations Released at cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will hold the TS first-year inter exams from February 2 to March 18, 2024. Meanwhile, the TS second-year inter-exams are scheduled to commence on February 29. The TS Intermediate examination will be held for three hours. AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: How to Download Admit Card

  1. Please visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  2. Once on the homepage, locate and click on the admit card link.

  3. Enter your credentials as required to access your admit card. After accessing the admit card, proceed to check your results.

  4. Finally, remember to print a copy for future reference.

Intermediate examinations in Telangana will begin on February 28 for first-year students and from February 29 for second-year students. There will be single shifts, starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm.

