Anubhav Mohanty at the launch of his biography in Bhubaneswar.(Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): Odisha's celebrated actor, youth icon, and influential political figure, Anubhav Mohanty's journey from blockbuster to the ballot box was revealed at a star-studded event at Hotel Sandy's Tower in Bhubaneswar.

The biography, published by Timepass Publications, celebrates Mohanty's remarkable journey from the Odia film industry to politics and highlights his dedication to Odisha and its people.

The book, penned by Jagrati Shukla and co-authored by the Late Astitva, with an Odia version by Manas Padhiary, is a testament to Mohanty's perseverance and connection with Odisha.

According to the official statement, the event, attended by prominent figures from the film, literary, and political spheres, featured heartfelt speeches and a tribute to Mohanty's late father, Prof Abhaya Kumar Mohanty.

The book delves into Mohanty's rise in the Odia film industry, his impactful foray into politics, and his unwavering dedication to Odisha and its people.

Publisher Saroj Bal was also present among the elite guests, as per the statement.

Acclaimed writer, poet, and lyricist Devdas Chhotray, the event's Chief Speaker, emphasised the significance of chronicling influential lives to inspire future generations.

He said, "This is not just a biography; it is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and a profound connection with Odisha."

The event drew enthusiastic participation from notable film personalities, renowned literary figures, political leaders, and ardent fans. The evening featured heartfelt speeches, thought-provoking discussions, and a moving tribute to Mohanty's late father, making it a memorable celebration of his life and legacy.

Anubhav Mohanty expressed his gratitude, stating that the book reflects his father's values, struggles, and love for Odisha.

He said, "This book holds immense personal significance for me. It not only narrates my journey but also reflects my father's values, my struggles, and my deep-rooted love for Odisha. I hope readers find inspiration within these pages."

The biography is now available at leading bookstores and online platforms, offering readers an inspiring account of resilience, success, and an unwavering commitment to service. (ANI)

