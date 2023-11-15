Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary and extended their greetings on the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

President Murmu took to her social media handle and greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day and wished the state will always remain progressive with its natural resources.

Also Read | NASA, ISRO Gearing Up to Launch Joint Space Mission to Map Globe Every 12 Days; Synthetic Aperture Radar To Be Launched Aboard GSLV Mark-II in 2024.

"My heartiest greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand on the occasion of State Formation Day. The birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda is celebrated as 'Tribal Pride Day'. I wish that the entire Jharkhand state always remains progressive with its natural resources and that the blessings of Lord Birsa remain on the people here," posted the president on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greeting for his "family members across the country" on the occassion of the Tribal Pride Day.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Will Provide 24 Hours Free Electricity to Farmers if Voted to Power in State, Says Revanth Reddy.

"Respectful tribute to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Tribal Pride Day," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Jharkhand have made an important contribution to the progress of the country and that he wishes them a bright future ahead.

"Jharkhand has been famous for its mineral resources as well as the courage, bravery and self-respect of the tribal society. My family members here have made an important contribution to the progress of the country. I convey my best wishes to them on the foundation day of the state and also wish for a bright future for the state," the prime minister added.

The birth anniversary of tribal leader is observed as the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by the PM Narendra Modi government.

PM Modi early this morning at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi this morning and paid floral tributes to the tribal leader.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Birsa Munda and pay tributes at the statue of the late tribal leader.

PM Modi will also participate in a programme marking the celebration of the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 at around 11:30 AM in Khunti.

During the programme, he will launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Mission.

As per the official release, the Prime Minister will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)