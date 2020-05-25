India News | BJD MP Deploys 25 Buses with Textbooks for Tribal Children

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): BJD MP Dr Achyuta Samanta deployed 25 school buses full of textbooks and dry fruits for close to 30,000 tribal students of Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) to their doorsteps in 25 districts of the state on Monday.

Situated in Bhubaneswar, the school provides education to tribal students free of cost. But due to the national lockdown, they are now staying at their homes in remote villages of Odisha.

Also Read | Kerala Airport Authorities Not Asking For Aarogya Setu App from Domestic Passengers Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

The administration, sent these books along with breakfast in the busses.

"While the government is doing its bit in providing food and grains to the people, we are also doing our bit by providing these kids with textbooks. Close to 25 busses carrying textbooks to dry food are being deployed in across 25 districts," Samanta said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Coronavirus Deaths in Mumbai Cross 1,000-Mark, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31,789.

He added:" Nobody knows when the schools would open. So when these books reach the children, they would be happy and would be encouraged to the study these books and whatever education is being provided by the teacher via the medium of WhatsApp, these books would be beneficial for them."

All educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said as it extended the nationwide lockdown--due to COVID-19 pandemic--till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)