New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI) : The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has raised concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that while the specifics of the bill have not been circulated, the party is concerned about whether opposition voices have been considered.

"As for the specifics of the bill, its copies have not been circulated yet. BJD has serious concerns about this bill. The concern is not that JPC met but whether the voice of the opposition has been taken into consideration or not," Patra told ANI.

In a related development, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora defended the bill, drawing comparisons to previous political narratives.

"Even at the time when Article 370 in J&K was abrogated and when CAA was implemented- a fake narrative was built...Another fake narrative that the Constitution is in danger was spread during the Lok Sabha elections. similar is being done today. Indian Muslims don't want appeasement but empowerment. I want to assure Muslims that this Bill will empower them," he said.

Similarly, CPI Member of Parliament P. Sandosh Kumar expressed strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday and argued that certain provisions in the bill are unconstitutional and could undermine the secular fabric of the nation.

The Opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of politics of appeasement, saying that their every decision is for votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour tomorrow for consideration and passing, and following which an 8-hour discussion will be held, which is also subject to increase, Rijiu informed. (ANI)

