Mumbai, April 1: In view of the rising temperatures and the ongoing heatwave, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government on Friday, March 28, changed the school timings of all schools in Maharashtra. The state government issued an order and directed all schools in the state to hold classes between 7 and 11.15 AM. The primary and secondary education department said that all schools, irrespective of the medium and management, must adhere to the directive.

As per the order, the decision to change Maharashtra school timings has been taken in order to reduce the impact of heat waves. The decision was also taken after several organisations requested the government that classes be held during morning hours. "Against this background, necessary instructions have been issued to bring uniformity in school schedules across all schools in the state," the notification stated. Heatwave in Maharashtra: Govt Asks Schools To Hold Classes in Morning Hours Due to Heat Wave.

What Are the New Timings for Schools in Maharashtra?

According to the new directive by the state government, primary schools will function from 7 AM to 11.15 AM, whereas secondary schools will operate from 7 AM to 11.45 AM. The notification also stated that students should be instructed about protecting themselves from heat waves. The order further said that classes should not be conducted in the open.

In addition to changing the school timings, the state government has also asked schools to ensure that fans in classrooms are in good working condition. Schools across Maharashtra have been directed to provide cool water to students and encourage them to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables. The Directorate of Education has also issued a set of precautions which need to be followed to protect students from the adverse effects of rising temperatures. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alert for These Districts, Predicts Light Showers in Mumbai Till April 2.

Some of the instructions include encouraging students to wear hats, carry umbrellas, cover their heads, and wear loose and light-coloured cotton clothes to stay cool. The circular also stated that district authorities, including the chief executive officer, can modify the timings based on local conditions.

