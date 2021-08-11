Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Wednesday demanded that a central legislation be enacted for increasing reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling.

The BJD MPs also sought a caste-based census for enumerating socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) and other backward classes/castes (OBCs) as non-availability of reliable data about their exact numbers has become an impediment for taking up focused planning for their welfare, a copy of the memorandum said.

A delegation of BJD MPs from both Houses of Parliament met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Parliament chamber and submitted the memorandum.

However, there is a Supreme Court ruling that reservation ceiling cannot exceed 50 per cent.

In the memorandum, the BJD MPs wanted that the Centre should include the identification of SEBCs and OBCs in the General Census to be conducted in 2021.

They pointed out that as legislations of most of the states on reservation policy have been struck down by the High Courts and Supreme Court, it is imperative to include appropriate columns in the census format for identification of the population of SEBC and OBC communities.

The Union Minister appreciated the concern of the BJD MPs for increasing the reservation ceiling, a party statement said.

