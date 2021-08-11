Mumbai, August 11: In an incident of online fraud, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 2.39 by a cyber fraudster while selling her furniture online. The man impersonated an army man to trick the woman from Mumbai into transferring the amount from her account. A police complaint has been lodged in this regard. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Man Duped Of Rs 1.30 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Rent Out His Flat in Pune's Pimri-Chinchwad; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the woman made a profile on an online marketplace for selling her old sofa and table set. On August 7, she also uploaded a free advertisement of her furniture. The next day she received a call from the man who introduced himself as Dharam Singh.

The fraudster also sent his Aadhar card and Army identity card to the woman on WhatsApp to win her trust. The accused said that he would be sending an advance payment through a digital wallet. He also sent her a QR code. The cyber fraudster told the woman to send Re 1 first, and in turn, she would get Rs 2. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 92,000 While Trying To Sell Old Sofa Online in Chembur, Case Registered.

The victim followed his instruction, and in the second transaction, Rs 100 got credited to her account. However, the woman then sent Rs 1,500 but did not get double the money. She then called the fraudster, who told her that it was a technical glitch. He convinced the woman to make multiple transactions.

In total, Rs 2.39 got debited from the woman’s account, reported the media house. She then realised that she was duped of her money. She then approached the police. An FIR has been registered into the matter, and the police launched an investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).