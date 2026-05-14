India News | BJD's Sasmit Patra Urges EC for Transparent, Error-free SIR Process in Odisha Ahead of 2026 Electoral Roll Revision

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, urging a transparent and error-free Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Odisha, scheduled to begin in July 2026.

He raised concerns over approximately 9.8 lakh voters identified for deletion during the state's pre-SIR exercise and sought stronger safeguards to prevent wrongful exclusion of genuine electors.

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Referring to Odisha's inclusion in Phase III of the nationwide SIR exercise covering around 3.34 crore electors, Patra reiterated the concerns raised in his earlier letters and emails to the Election Commission.

He emphasised the need for strong safeguards, accurate field verification, full transparency and accessible grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure that no genuine elector is inadvertently excluded from the electoral rolls during the large-scale revision process.

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In his letter, Patra stated, "At the outset, I wish to respectfully draw your attention to my earlier representations concerning issues observed during the preparatory phase of the SIR exercise in Odisha, particularly in relation to the approximately 9.8 lakh voter deletions identified during the Pre-SIR exercise... In today's PIB release issued by the Election Commission of India regarding Phase III of the SIR exercise, Odisha has been specifically included among the States where the exercise will be undertaken. The release notes that Odisha has approximately 3,34,33,659 electors and that around 38,123 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 8,391 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) will be associated with the exercise in the State. Given the scale of the exercise, the need for procedural accuracy, transparency, and robust safeguards assumes particular importance."

"In my earlier communications, I had highlighted concerns emerging from the Pre-SIR exercise, including reported cases of wrongful identification of electors for deletion, inconsistencies in field verification practices, the unusually large scale of proposed deletions, and the substantial volume of objections subsequently received from citizens. The subsequent directions for re-verification and corrective review further underscore the importance of heightened vigilance and procedural safeguards during the full SIR commencing in July 2026," the letter read.

This came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier in the day announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

It further stated that the revision will cover the entire country under Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where the schedule will be announced separately.

"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/snow-bound areas, the SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," it added. (ANI)

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