New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The BJP and AAP are indulging in a war of words not only in newsrooms and press conferences, but are also engaged in targeting each other on multiple issues on social media by using memes and posters.

While the BJP uses the repeated notices of ED to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to target AAP, the ruling party of Delhi targets the saffron party accusing it of unleashing central agencies like the ED and CBI on opposition leaders.

AAP has been using hashtags like VoteChorBJP to attack it over alleged "cheating" in Chandigarh mayoral polls while also putting out posts reading, 'Galli galli mein shor hai, BJP vote chor hai'.

Another video posted on X by AAP shows two men armed with sticks coming out of a van and going to a shopkeeper saying, "We have come from ED. Show us the black money." In response, the shopkeeper takes out a saffron scarf, wears it around his neck, and says, "I joined the BJP yesterday."

The two men then say, "He is a BJP person."

AAP has constantly attacked the BJP accusing it of using the ED and CBI to target opposition leaders. The leaders who join the BJP either have their cases closed or the probe is put in cold storage, it has alleged.

The BJP, on the other hand, has pinned a video on its X feed that has old speeches and interviews of Kejriwal attacking the opposition leaders over the issue of corruption, while showcasing his current situation with the song 'Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte'.

It has also posted videos showing the alleged poor conditions of roads in Delhi, while another video shows people accusing AAP MLAs of indulging in "hooliganism" and "roughing up" people.

Another video shows Kejriwal running from one place to another after seeing ED summons.

The chief minister has skipped five summons issued by the ED, the latest being on February 2.

Earlier, he had skipped ED summons on November 2 and December 21 last year and January 3 and January 18 this year. He had called these notices "illegal".

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licenses to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge refuted by AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). PTI SLB MNK

