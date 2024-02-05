Ahmedabad, February 5: In a bizarre incident, a man who "mistakenly" participated in his ex-girlfriend's wedding procession in Gujarat was thrashed by her relatives. The incident came to light after the 34-year-old man from Geeta Mandir locality filed a complaint with the Kagdapith police on Sunday, February 4. In his complaint, the man said that his ex-girlfriend's relatives attacked him during her wedding procession.

According to a report in the Times of India, Parag Sagathia, a resident of Rampura chawl was allegedly attacked with sticks by his ex-girlfriend's relatives after he "mistakenly" participated in her wedding procession. Parag told cops that he was in a relationship with Deepika Makwana for around two years. Gujarat: Woman Accuses Husband of Second Marriage, Domestic Abuse and Torture in Junagadh; Case Registered.

He also said that Deepika's marriage was fixed with another man recently. In his complaint, Parag Sagathia said that on Saturday, February 3, he learned that his close friend was playing the beat as a DJ when Deepika's wedding procession was passing from his house. He further stated that Deepika's three relatives dragged him after they saw him in the wedding procession.

In his defence, Parag told cops that he had gone to talk to his friend. The bride's relatives dragged Sagathia and attacked him with sticks. He started bleeding from his head due to the attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Maninagar, where a medico-legal case was filed. Acting on his complaint, the police registered against the three unidentified relatives of the bride. Gujarat Shocker: Man Forces Wife To Drink Bathroom Cleaning Liquid After She Refuses To Drop Domestic Violence Case.

Meanwhile, Deepika's brother Ketan Makwana also lodged a complaint against the victim, alleging that he tried to create a ruckus in the wedding procession. Ketan alleged that Sagathia abused and threatened his relatives for marrying his sister to another man. The cops have lodged a complaint against the victim, too, and have launched an investigation in connection with the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).