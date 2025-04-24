Mathura (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A trader leader associated with the BJP was shot dead by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while he returning home on foot late at night after visiting a temple in Mathura, police said Thursday.

Hemendra Garg, a relative of former Uttar Pradesh minister of state for energy Ravi Kant Garg, had previously alerted local officials and the chief minister's grievance portal about threats to his life from individuals involved in illegal construction activities, his family claimed.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Dr Arvind Kumar, "Two unknown assailants on a bike opened fire on Hemendra Garg near Mokshdham temple while he was walking back home after offering prayers at the Gokarneshwar Mahadev temple on Wednesday night. He died on the spot."

The officer assured Garg's family that the case would be solved swiftly.

Hemendra Garg was a resident of Gayatri Vihar in Govind Nagar and had been active in local BJP politics. He also served as the district organisation minister of the Nagar Udyog Vyapar Pratinidhi Mandal (city industry and trade association) and ran a printing press in Mahavidya Colony.

He had a daily routine of visiting the Gokarneshwar Mahadev temple every morning and evening. Around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, while returning home on foot after offering prayers, he was shot by two masked youths on a motorcycle, police said.

Family members told the media that Garg had previously lodged formal complaints against two brothers, Yogesh Yadav and Rajan Yadav, residents of BSA College Road under Kotwali police station limits. Garg had accused them of encroaching on a plot of land near Mokshdham and illegal construction.

He also alleged that they posed a threat to his life. Complaints were filed both with local officials and through the chief minister's public grievance portal, according to his family.

"On the night of April 7, some people followed my father in a similar manner. He wrote to the chief minister and local officials the next day, on April 8, warning that his life was in danger," his son told reporters.

The murder sparked outrage among the local business community. Several trader leaders gathered at Garg's residence, demanding a swift investigation and justice.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother Rajendra Kumar Garg. "Four dedicated teams have been formed to investigate the matter and uncover the conspiracy behind the murder at the earliest," Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)