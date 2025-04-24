New Delhi, April 24: In a major escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad on Thursday announced the suspension of the Simla Agreement 1972, marking a significant downturn in bilateral relations. The move came in response to India’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, and close the Attari border following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-backed group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, attended by top ministers and the three service chiefs, the National Security Committee (NSC) issued a sharp statement condemning what it termed India’s “reckless and irresponsible behaviour.” The statement accused India of violating international laws and fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan announced it would hold all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement, in abeyance until India “desists from its manifested behaviour.” Pakistan Rangers Detain BSF Jawan Who Accidentally Crossed Punjab Border, Flag Meeting Between Indian and Pakistani Forces Underway for Early Release.

What Is Simla Agreement 1972?

The Simla Agreement was signed on July 2, 1972, between Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the aftermath of the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. The pact aimed to restore peace and normalize relations between the two countries. It emphasised resolving issues bilaterally, avoiding the use of force, and respecting the Line of Control. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Holds National Security Committee Meeting To Discuss India’s Move To Suspend Indus Water Treaty and Downgrade Diplomatic Ties (Watch Video).

The agreement included six key principles, notably a commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes and a clause that neither country would unilaterally alter the situation pending a final settlement.

India has accused Pakistan of violating the agreement multiple times, most notably during the Kargil conflict in 1999. The current breakdown follows India’s suspension of visas for Pakistani nationals and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, amid global diplomatic outreach after the terror attack.

