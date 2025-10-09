Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, calling them "enemies of backwards communities."

The Minister's reaction came after the Telangana High Court allowed petitions challenging the state government's order providing 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes in local bodies, and granted an interim stay on the notification for local body elections.

Rao alleged that the BRS was behind the petitions challenging the 42 per cent reservation order. He also attacked the BJP for not providing Constitutional protection to the BC reservation increase by including it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

"The BJP is not including this in the Ninth Schedule and is not ready to bring a constitutional amendment. And the BRS is filing cases (against the BC reservation order) in the court...Who are the enemies of backwards communities? It is the BJP and the BRS," Rao told ANI.

The Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution lists certain central and state laws immune from judicial review, protecting them from legal challenges based on violations of Fundamental Rights.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court granted an interim stay on the notification for local body elections in the state.

The bench allowed petitions challenging the state government's order providing 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes in local bodies.

The state government has been given four weeks to file a counter-affidavit, and the petitioner has been given two weeks to respond to the government."The counter should be submitted in 15 days for all parties...," Advocate Govardhan Reddy told ANI.

The High Court has been hearing petitions challenging the government order providing 42% reservations to Backward Classes in local bodies.

The Telangana assembly had, in August this year, passed the Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill 2025 to facilitate the implementation of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes.

The bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin heard arguments of the counsels of the petitioners and the government for over three hours on Wednesday. The court continued to hear the arguments on Thursday.

Backwards Community members and leaders protested outside the High Court after the court ruling.

The state government had issued an order (GO MS No. 9), which provides 42 per cent reservation for Backwards Classes (BCs) in the upcoming local body elections.

The State Election Commission on September 29 issued a notification to conduct polls to the rural local bodies in five phases from October 9 to November 11. (ANI)

