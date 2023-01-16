New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party is being held in Delhi on Monday, in which the strategy for the assembly elections in nine states this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year will be discussed.

The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will be held at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will focus on issues that will fulfill the needs of the public, while the social security of Muslim women will be discussed separately.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers will welcome PM Modi through a road show on Parliament Street today.

BJP national president JP Nadda along with Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States and other senior party leaders will participate in the event.

In this meeting, party leaders will have detailed discussions on upcoming assembly elections in the states, BJP's 'Pravas Yojna' for weak Lok Sabha seats, and the strengthening of booth-level teams. Political, economic, and international proposals will also be discussed. This meeting will finalize the BJP's future course of action, informed party sources.

State elections are to be held during the meeting, an election strategy will be chalked out for these states, as well as a comprehensive discussion on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders can also be entrusted with a big responsibility related to the electoral state.

This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the BJP has organised a roadshow in Delhi in honor of PM Modi. The roadshow was previously planned for Tuesday but will now be held this afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.

Earlier, in his home state, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometers for more than five hours.

Vehicular traffic movement is likely to get affected in parts of Delhi and special traffic arrangements have been put in place to allow a smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police also issued an advisory regarding this. Delhi Traffic Police said that some roads will remain closed from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

"Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence. Special Traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route," said Delhi Police in a statement.

According to the traffic advisory Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg, and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.

Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.

Delhi Police has advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas the roadshow will cover.

BJP's general secretary Vinod Tawde, a mega exhibition based on six different themes including Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India, Vishwa Guru Bharat will be showcased at NDMC Convention Centre during the two-day executive meeting.

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party's national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will be held at the BJP headquarters. (ANI)

