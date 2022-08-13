Meerut (UP) Aug 13 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday exhorted all citizens to dedicate their lives in protecting the national flag, saying it is a symbol of pride and honour from which everyone needs to take inspiration.

Nadda, who arrived here to flag off the Tiranga Yatra to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, said the national flag "is a symbol of dedication and nation-building".

Also Read | 'ATF Price Fall Would Benefit Aviation Sector', Says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"All citizens need to dedicate their lives in protecting the national flag. It is not just a flag but a symbol of pride and honour from which everyone needs to take inspiration," he said.

Nadda also joined the Tiranga Yatra along with 5,000 bike riders.

Also Read | India's First Digital Lok Adalat Registers Over 69 Lakh Cases Across Rajasthan, Maharashtra.

Earlier, Nadda paid floral tributes at the martyr memorial and also visited the Amar Jawan Jyoti built in remembrance of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857.

"The national flag has Dharma Chakra in it. This means the country is run by law. Today, the Tiranga is hoisted from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and national unity is visible in our ideology," the BJP president said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)