Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), May 4 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the BJP is conducting a caste census out of fear of a united PDA- Picchda (backwards), Dalit (scheduled caste) and Alphshankyak (minorities).

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government's corruption and injustice have united the PDA against them, adding that they will remain together to ensure that "there are no irregularities in the caste census."

Addressing a press conference here, the SP leader said, "There's no limit to the corruption in this governemnt. Injustice is on the same level, and that is why the PDA family has come together. BJP is conducting a caste census out of fear of this unity. The PDA family will remain united to ensure "no irregularities in the caste census."

Akhilesh Yadav also targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that under them, "corruption has touched the peak"

"Corruption is at peak under the present Uttar Pradesh government... No agency is taking any action against these people (BJP leaders)... This government is with the businessmen and not with the poor and farmers... Everything is so expensive... They have insulted the government so many times," Yadav said.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

The Congress party meanwhile passed a resolution demanding the immediate implementation of clause 5 of Article 15 of the Indian Constitution to enable reservations for Other Backwards Classes (OBCS), Dalits, and Adivasis in private educational institutions. The resolution also said that updated caste data must be used to strengthen reservation policies.

Clause 5 of Article 15, which discusses reservations in educational institutions, allows the state to make special provisions "for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in so far as such special provisions relate to their admission to educational institutions including private educational institutions." (ANI)

