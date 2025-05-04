Shillong, May 4: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 data today, May 4. According to the official notification, the Meghalaya Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam result or Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result will be announced on Monday, May 5. The Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2025 will be available on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. Students can also check Meghalaya Class 12 board exam results and scorecard on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce the Meghalaya Board Class 12th results for all streams, including Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational. That said, the exact time of the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 has not been revealed. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result from the portals mentioned above. Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Date, Time: Maharashtra Board Results for Class 12 To Be Announced at 1 PM on May 05, Know List of Websites and How To Check Scorecard.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025:

Visit the official MBOSE website at mbose.in

On the homepage, click on the BOSE HSSLC Result 2025 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your Meghalaya Class 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

"The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong," the official notice stated. This year, the Meghalaya Board HSSLC or Class 12 board exams were held from February 18 to March 19. Last year, the Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream results were declared on May 8, whereas the Arts stream results were declared on May 24. VITEEE 2025 Result Declared: Know How To Download Scorecard at vit.ac.in; Counselling Begins for BTech Admissions at VIT Campuses.

The Science stream had a pass percentage of 85.24 per cent, and the Commerce stream had 80.26 per cent. For more details, candidates can check the official MBOSE website.

