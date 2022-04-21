New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Alleging the BJP councillors have allowed "illegal constructions" in Delhi, the AAP on Thursday hoped the Supreme Court will take cognizance of the matter and hand down the "strictest punishment" to them.

In a statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged the BJP councillors took bribes to allow "illegal constructions" in the city.

"The BJP has been ruling the MCD (three civic bodies in Delhi) for the last 15 years and all the illegal settlements and constructions have come up under their leadership," she claimed.

"We sincerely hope the Supreme Court, while hearing the matter, will take cognisance of this corruption," the Kalkaji MLA said and hoped the apex court will give the "strictest punishment to those who have allowed such illegal construction to happen".

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court extended the stay on the anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri till further orders and pulled up the civic body for continuing with the demolition despite the court's direction to the contrary.

The apex court said it will take a "serious view" of the matter.

A bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice B R Gavai issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind that claimed buildings of Muslims accused in Saturday's violence were razed.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi civic body, just four days after the neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The authorities stopped the demolition of "illegal structures" only after they received a "written order" from the Supreme Court that had earlier in the day put a stay on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive, taking note of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind plea.

The AAP slammed the BJP over the civic body's anti-encroachment drive, saying razing the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP headquarters with bulldozers will "free the country from communal violence and riots forever".

Alleging the BJP leaders and officials had got Rohingyas and Bangladeshis "illegally" settled in the city over the last 15 years, it demanded the houses of these leaders and officials be demolished using bulldozers.

