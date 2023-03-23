Agartala, Mar 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP-IPFT combine candidate and the opposition CPI(M)-Congress nominee for the Tripura Assembly Speaker post filed their nomination papers on Thursday, an official said.

Secretary of Tripura Legislative Assembly Bisnu Pada Karmakar said the Speaker election will be held on Friday

BJP fielded Biswabandhu Sen, the former deputy speaker of the assembly for the Speaker's post, while the opposition Congress and CPI-M jointly nominated Gopal Chandra Roy as their candidate for the Speaker's post.

Sen said, "My party leaders have chosen my name and I have no doubt about my victory as we are the ruling party in the assembly".

Roy said, "I am grateful that opposition leaders have fielded me as their candidate for the speaker post and I believe that MLAs will cast vote in favour of me cutting across party line".

Sen, a four-time MLA from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district was the Deputy Speaker in the last assembly.

In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, BJP-IPFT combine has 33 MLAs, while the opposition Congress and CPI-M jointly have 14 legislators and Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs.

