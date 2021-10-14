Chandigarh [India], October 14 (ANI): Punjab Congress leaders Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singh on Thursday said the centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) over a wide area in three states, including Punjab, is an attack on the federal structure of India.

"BJP is trying to take away the rights of the states. They should not do this, they should not destroy federal structure... Punjabis have always stood together whether it was the freedom struggle or farmers' protest.. we will fight against this too," said Vijay Inder Singh.

Also Read | Apple AirPods 3 Likely To Launch Along With M1X MacBook Pro Models Next Week: Report.

On the issue of drugs being supplied from across the border as one of the reasons for the BSF's increased jurisdiction order, Pargat Singh said, "The Punjab Police, Chief Minister and Home Minister are competent enough to deal with the problem. I accept there are some black sheep who need to be identified."

Slamming BJP and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Pargat Singh further said, "I've always said Captain is with BJP only. Earlier he went to Delhi to delay paddy procurement and now this... If you're deploying BSF in Punjab it shows your motive is to impose governor's rule."

Also Read | World Students’ Day 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Greetings and SMS To Share and Observe Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also condemned the Centre's decision and said that it is a "direct attack on federalism".

"I strongly condemn the GoI's unilateral decision to give additional powers to BSF within the 50 km belt running along the international borders, which is a direct attack on federalism. I urge the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately roll back this irrational decision," tweeted Channi.

In a move aimed at maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross border crimes, the Centre has empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

As per the fresh order, the BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, has now been authorised to spread its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments.

However, its jurisdiction has been cut short by 20 km in the five northeastern states-- Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya-- where it had jurisdiction up to 80 km. Similarly in Gujarat, the BSF's jurisdiction has been curtailed from 80 to 50 km.

In Rajasthan, the BSF's area of jurisdiction will remain the same at 50 km. An officer of the rank corresponding to that of the lowest rank of member of the BSF is now empowered under the CrPC to exercise and discharge the powers and duties without an order from a Magistrate and without a warrant.

The officer is now empowered to arrest any person who has been concerned in any cognizable offence, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received. A BSF officer has now been given the power to conduct a search of a place entered by a person sought to be arrested in its new area of jurisdiction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)