World Students' Day is celebrated to honour the former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He was born on October 15, 1931, and his life has been widely celebrated as a scientist, educationist, public speaker and President. Here's a bunch of Happy Students' Day 2021 wishes, World Students' Day greetings, Happy Students' Day images, HD wallpapers, quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Happy World Students' Day 2021 photos, and a lot more to celebrate the day.

In 2010, United Nations Organisation marked October 15 as a day to observe the contributions of Dr Abdul Kalam towards education and his students. Last year, the theme for World Students Day was ‘Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace’. To make the students feel special and motivated, we, at LatestLY, have brought together a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. From Assignments to Exams Stress, Check Out Hilarious Jokes and GIFs on Student Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Students Are the Asset of a Nation and Bad Students Are Like Liabilities. Try To Be the Best Students. Happy Student’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Not Easy To Be a Student, and There Is Nothing More Fun Than Be a Student. Happy Students’ Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Students’ Day! We All Are Students of Life’s School. Every Day It Unfolds New Lessons and Gives Us New Learning.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Students Are the Most Unappreciated Valuable Resource of Any Nation. Proud That You Are Students. Happy Students’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Days of Life Are Spent in Schools and Colleges. Have Fun and Happy Students’ Day.

Dr Kalam studies physics and aerospace engineering and Indian aerospace scientist who served as the eleventh president of India from 2002 to 2007. He was a scientist and science administrator in Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Space Research Organisation and completely involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts. Due to his work on the development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology, he was known as the Missile Man of India. Remembering Dr Kalam on his birth anniversary, here are messages that you can send to your friends sharing his contributions to the country. Why Is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birthday Chosen as World Students’ Day? Know Significance of This Observance.

Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning". "Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently."

Students are the future of every country. Therefore, this day is an opportunity to not just honour Dr Kalam, but also the students around the globe. Try spending time with a student this day, listen to their ups and downs, share your experiences, relieve their stress and motivate and encourage them for a better future. Send them wishes for the day with our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wish you Happy World Students Day 2021!

