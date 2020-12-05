By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday accused the government of not considering concerns of opposition parties on farm laws and alleged that it does not hold comprehensive dialogue on legislations.

Also Read | Hyderabad, Delhi Airports’ Air Cargo Services Ready for COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation.

He said most legislations are not referred to parliamentary committees for scrutiny and because the government has a majority in Lok Sabha, "they really don't care".

He also said that the government has been bringing many ordinances.

Also Read | VHP to Start Drive to Collect Donations for Ram Temple Construction in January 2021.

"The fact of the matter is they (BJP government) never talked to the opposition, they never considered their concerns. Their process of governances is that they take a decision without really the kind of comprehensive dialogue that is necessary to take that decision. They bring an ordinance, then they don't refer it to any committee, then they have it passed and thereafter whatever the problem arises they face those problems and because they have a majority in Parliament, they really don't care," Sibal told ANI.

He said the farm bills should have been sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny as they have wide ramifications on the lives of farmers.

"I only wish that at the time when ordinances were brought they had sent it to the select committee because ordinances which have such huge ramification on the lives of millions of farmers in the country should have been thought through before having them passed in parliament," the Congress leader said.

Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against recently enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)