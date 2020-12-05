Jaipur, December 5: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary for Rajasthan and Gujarat Gopal on Saturday said the organisation will run a campaign across the country from January 15 to collect donations from people for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The trust was formed for Ram temple construction. The trust said that they will take donations from people but it does not have workers. So, they requested VHP to collect donations from people for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. We will run a campaign from January 15 to February 27 across the country to collect donations. All devotees of Ram will take part it in," Gopal told ANI. No Ram Temple Activity in Ayodhya Till Lockdown is Lifted, Says VHP.

"We will give a letter from Ram Janmbhoomi Trust to them and collect the donation. We will give coupons to those who will give donations under Rs 2,000 and above this amount we will give a receipt," he said. The VHP leader said a committee will be formed in every state to collect the donation.

Regarding "love jihad", Gopal said anti-national forces are behind "love jihad". "Love jihad is a conspiracy to turn India into Darul Uloom. Muslim boys intentionally go behind Hindu girls. There is no love in it. Anti-national forces are behind this. Every government should make a law against love jihad.

Rajasthan government and some other parties support it due to Muslim vote bank," he said. The issue of "love jihad" has been on the boil for the past few weeks after the death of a 21-year-old college student, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Ballabgarh in October.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 to deal with the religious conversion for the sake of marriage. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also proposed to bring law to curb "forced religious conversions".

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that "Love Jihad" is a word manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. He said that marriage is a personal decision and the BJP is putting curbs on it.