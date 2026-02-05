Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Alleging that the BJP has shifted tactics after failing to destabilise the Congress government here, Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday said the Centre is now attempting to weaken the state financially to gain power.

"BJP could not topple the elected government in Himachal Pradesh politically. Now they are trying to weaken the state economically and push it towards financial emergency to gain power," Negi told ANI in Shimla.

Criticising the Centre's policies, Negi said recent decisions, particularly affecting agriculture and horticulture, would cause severe damage to farmers and orchardists across the country. He warned that if such policies continue, farming and horticulture may soon become economically unviable.

Reacting to the reduction and withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant, Negi said the move poses a serious threat to India's federal structure. He said Himachal Pradesh had pinned high hopes on the 16th Finance Commission but was instead deprived of even the assistance it had previously received.

"This is not just about Himachal Pradesh. The entire country needs to reflect deeply on this. The Centre's approach is disappointing and dangerous for federalism," he said.

Negi also defended the state government's decision to impose a revenue cess on hydropower projects, saying it falls well within the state's jurisdiction and would help strengthen its financial position.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has challenged the High Court's directive to conduct Panchayati Raj elections before April 30 in the Supreme Court, citing the imposition of the Disaster Management Act in the state.

Negi said that ongoing restoration work following heavy snowfall, along with school examinations, has made it difficult to conduct elections at this stage. He clarified that the state is seeking only a 10-15-day extension.

"When disaster management and restoration work is underway, conducting elections becomes practically impossible. We have therefore approached the Supreme Court," he added. (ANI)

