Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 20 (ANI): As the Enforcement Directorate raided the offices and residential premises of Chhattisgarh Congress leaders in a coal levy scam case, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday alleged that the crackdown shows BJP's frustration over party convention in state's capital and revelation of Adani by Hindenburg report.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today the ED has raided the houses of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the former vice-president of the party and an MLA. After four days there is a Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations like this."

Also Read | Police Will Give the Exact Information About the Attack on My House. Central Govt and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He also said that the raids show the level of frustration of the BJP in the wake of Bharat Jodo Yatra's success and Hindenburg's report on Adani's truth.

"BJP is frustrated with the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the truth of Adani being revealed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win," CM Baghel tweeted.

Also Read | HNI: Wealthy Indians Giving Up Citizenship, Moving Abroad; Reports Reveals Why.

Earlier today, ED conducted fresh searches at nearly a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in mining and alleged coal levy scam.

The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders naming Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari ad Sunny Agrawal, said sources.

The investigation relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Vishnoi, coal trader and alleged "main kingpin of the scam" Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested in this case till now.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department complaint that was registered following raids by the taxman in June 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)