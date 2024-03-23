Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh had a Legislature Party meeting on Friday to strategise on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was held on the day when three independent MLAs resigned from the Himachal Pradesh State Assembly. The MLAs include KL Thakur from Nalagarh, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and Ashish Sharma from the Hamirpur assembly seat. There are reports that these MLAS will be joining the BJP.

Also Read | Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Says She Has Cancer and is Undergoing Chemotherapy (Watch Video).

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of MLA Vipin Singh Parmar.

The meeting was attended by a string of BJP legislators including Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Prakash Rana, Pawan Kajal, Sourinder Shourie, Dilip Thakur, Deepraj, Ranveer Nikka, Vinod Kumar, Balbir Verma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Reena Kashyap, Purna Chand, Janak Raj, Lokindra Kumar among several others.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Goes to ED Custody Till March 28, Agency Says He Facilitated Money Laundering in Excise Case.

BJP General Secretary Bihari Lal Sharma was also present at the meeting.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said that the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections was discussed in detail in the legislature party meeting.

"Today, the meeting of BJP State Legislature Party was held in Shimla under the chairmanship of MLA Shri Vipin Parmar. There was a detailed discussion on party-related issues in the meeting," the Himachal Pradesh BJP said in a post on 'X'.

Himachal Pradesh will vote on June 1 in the last phase of General Elections. The hill state has four parliamentary constituencies. The BJP won all four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)