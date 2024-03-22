New Delhi, March 22: A court here on Friday remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court observed that custodial interrogation was required to "unearth the remaining proceeds of crime" and to "confront him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation".

The Delhi court remanded Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP leader of being "involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly election". Delhi Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal to ED Custody Till March 28, Probe Agency Alleges AAP Leader is 'Liquor Scam Kingpin'

"Accused is hereby remanded to the custody of ED till March 28 for the purposes of his detailed and sustained interrogation with respect to his role and to unearth the remaining proceeds of crime and for confronting him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during investigation," the court said. Taking note of the evidence, the court also said that the provisions under section 19 (power of arrest) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been "substantially complied with".

Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases Kaveri Baweja ordered the ED to bring Kejriwal back to court on March 28 at 2 pm. It also noted the prosecution's allegations that "the totality of facts and circumstances pointed towards the involvement of accused Arvind Kejriwal in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam." "On the basis of the material placed before the court, it has been sought to be submitted that AAP is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in Delhi liquor scam and part of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 45 crores was raised for the election campaign in Goa Assembly election in 2021­-22 and accordingly in this manner, AAP has committed offence of money laundering through accused Arvind Kejriwal," the court said.

It noted the federal agency's claims that the examination of the money trail revealed that the money which was transferred to Goa came from four routes and the statements of various persons engaged in the election campaign activities also revealed that cash payments were made to them for work done as survey workers or managers. INDIA Bloc Leaders Rap Election Commission’s Door, Allege Misuse of Central Agencies Amid Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest by ED

"The investigation conducted so far revealed the involvement of accused Arvind Kejriwal in the conspiracy of in formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 with a view to favour certain persons as also his involvement in seeking kickbacks from businessmen in exchange of favour to be granted to what is being referred to as the 'South group' and in collusion with co­-accused Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia and other members/representatives of the 'South group," the court said.

