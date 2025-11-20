Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh, in a press conference held on Thursday, expressed his party's concerns over the Special Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) in West Bengal.

Ghosh alleged that the BJP is misusing the Election Commission for its politically motivated agenda, leading to undue pressure on genuine voters and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr to Visit Taj Mahal Today Along With 126 Special Guests From 40 Countries.

"The way the situation has been created regarding the SIR, because of that pressure, deaths are happening from both sides. First, genuine voters are panicking, and even BLOs, coming under pressure, are committing suicide. What is happening? Even Mamata ji, our Honourable Chief Minister, has protested. After the 2001 election, when SIR was done, there was a period of 2-2.5 years. But here, the BJP is misusing the Election Commission for its politically motivated agenda. Because of this pressure, common people are committing suicide and BLOs too.", Ghosh said.

He further alleged that the national Election Commission is acting under the influence of the BJP, allowing BLA-2 personnel from other places to be deployed in areas where the BJP lacks organisational presence.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in City Remains 'Very Poor', AQI at 399; Moti Bagh, Akshardham Slip Into 'Severe' Category.

"The way the national Election Commission is acting under the pressure of the BJP, highly influenced by the BJP... In places where the BJP doesn't have a BLA-2 in their booth, the EC has issued a circular allowing BLA-2 to be brought from other places. Why? Because the BJP has no organisation in Bengal..", he added.

Responding to BJP's Amit Malviya claim that the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s "terror mafia" is responsible for the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal, Ghosh called them "totally baseless" and claimed that Malviya has no connection with the ground reality in Bengal.

"Totally baseless. He has no connection with the ground reality in Bengal. The family of the person who committed suicide has said so. If he has courage, let him go to their house and speak to the family.", Ghosh stated.

Responding to TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's recent remarks alleging that Governor CV Ananda Bose is keeping "guns and bombs" inside Raj Bhavan and harbouring criminals, Ghosh said, "Kalyan ji filed a complaint based on what he believed was correct. He is our senior leader, a lawyer, and he acted according to his understanding. Kalyan ji had some information... but whatever is happening is a panic reaction. They filed something against Kalyan, and in response, Kalyan ji, based on what he felt was right, also filed a complaint against the allegations made against the Governor's House."

Earlier, the West Bengal Raj Bhavan issued a strong statement on Sunday, accusing Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee of committing offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for his recent remarks alleging that Governor CV Ananda Bose is keeping "guns and bombs" inside Raj Bhavan and harbouring criminals.

In a press note, the Governor's office said Banerjee's statements have "the unavoidable effect of causing fear and alarm to the people of West Bengal, which can induce any member of the public against the State or against public tranquillity."

"By stating that the Hon'ble Governor is in possession of guns and bombs at the Raj Bhavan and is harbouring criminals, Shri Kalyan Banerjee has induced fear and disaffection in the minds of the common man of West Bengal against their own Governor. The same may prompt any member of the public to carry out violent attacks on the Raj Bhavan," the statement read.

On Saturday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had alleged that Governor Bose is "entertaining BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan" and giving them weapons to attack TMC workers in the state."Tell the Bengal Governor not to entertain BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan. He is keeping them there and giving them arms and ammunition to go and attack TMC workers. As long as such a governor is in office, nothing good will happen in Bengal," Banerjee said while at an event in Hooghly, Seelampur. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)