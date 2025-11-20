New Delhi, November 20: US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is set to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal on Thursday. He will arrive at Kheria Airport by a special aircraft, after which he will proceed to the iconic monument. Trump Jr., along with 126 special guests from 40 countries, is scheduled to tour the Taj Mahal. In 2020, US President Trump visited the monument with his wife, Melania Trump, but this will be Donald Trump Jr.’s first visit.

The local administration has made extensive preparations for his arrival, including clearing 16 stray dogs and 12 cows from the roads and carrying out a special cleaning drive to ensure smooth movement and enhanced security. Trump Jr., who is also a businessman, is likely to visit India over the weekend to attend a high-profile destination wedding of an Indian American couple in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In anticipation of his visit, a team from a US security agency has already reached Udaipur and is reviewing security arrangements. Javelin Missiles, One Fly-to-Buy Missile, Excalibur Artillery; Trump Administration Clears USD 93 Million in Arms Sales to India As Defence Ties Deepen.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on November 21 and 22. The main ceremony will be held at the historic Jag Mandir Palace, located in the middle of Lake Pichola, while the other festivities will take place at Manek Chowk within the City Palace complex. According to sources, Trump Jr. will stay at The Leela Palace Udaipur, one of the city’s most luxurious hotels. Besides Donald Trump Jr., several Indian politicians and celebrities are expected to attend the event. Ahead of the arrival of these VIP guests, the Rajasthan administration has begun enforcing heightened security measures across Udaipur. The city will remain on high alert during the two-day celebrations, with special arrangements put in place along the route from the airport to Lake Pichola, officials said. ‘We Are Allowing You’: US President Donald Trump Backs Legal Immigration Again Despite Republican Calls to End H-1B Visas.

Known as the “City of Lakes”, Udaipur is renowned for its lavish heritage hotels, palaces, and forts, making it one of India’s most picturesque wedding destinations. Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, the royal city has long been a favourite choice for grand celebrations among affluent families. It has previously hosted the weddings or pre-wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Raveena Tandon, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hardik Pandya, and Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

