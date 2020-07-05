Ranchi, Jul 4 (PTI) BJP workers in Jharkhand served the poor and migrant workers during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state party president Deepak Prakash told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Taking part in the "Seva hi Sangathan" online programme participated by the BJPs central leadership, Prakash expressed gratitude to the partys central leadership support to the people of the state.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All College Examinations This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"With instructions of the prime minister and national (party) president J P Nadda, lakhs of BJP karyakartas served the poor, pravasi mazdoor and the needy people during the lockdown period amid coronavirus fear and it is an astounding example in the nations history," Prakash said when his turn came to speak about the party workers service to the people.

The Leader of BJPs Legislative Party, Babulal Marandi, said that from Jan Sangh to BJP, it has always been service to the people. "Crores of BJP karyakartas have taken the pledge to make Bharat Vishwa Guru (world leader). Service to society is partys vow," Marandi said.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Champa Das Shot at by Unknown Assailant in Barrackpore, Rushed to Hospital.

He added that the inspiration from the BJPs tall leaders and the prime minister the party workers turned the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity in serving the people.

Jharkhand was among the seven states which participated in the online programme that was also addressed by the prime minister.

Modi on Saturday described the BJP's welfare work during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown as the "biggest seva yagya in history" and asserted that the party has come to represent all sections of society due to its service to the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)