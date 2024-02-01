Itanagar, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP leader and Assam minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday held a series of election preparatory and interaction meetings here ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

Singhal, who recently was made the election in-charge of the party for Arunachal Pradesh, convened a series of meetings with the party's district in-charges and Lok Sabha constituency in-charges and conveners at the party's headquarters here, party sources said.

He also held meetings with the party's state office-bearers, morcha heads and core group members at the state guest house here.

During the meetings, Singhal highlighted the responsibility of each committee to work in close coordination for the elections.

He requested the team members to draw up a plan for various election-related programmes and informed them that he would hold separate meetings with each committee shortly.

The party's state unit president Biyuram Wahge, and general secretaries Zingnu Namchoom, Tadar Niglar and Nani Lajie also attended the meeting.

