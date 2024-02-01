Gurugram, February 1: More than 20,000 crates of tomatoes, potatoes and onions and other vegetables worth lakhs were gutted in a massive fire in Khandsa vegetable market here, officials said on Thursday. The fire broke out in seven shops on Wednesday night, they said. On being informed, officials deployed more than five fire tenders which took around three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said. The fire was extinguished by 11.56 pm, they said.

More than 20,000 crates of tomatoes, potatoes and onions and other vegetables worth lakhs were gutted in the incident, a fire official said. No injuries were reported in the incident, the official said. Gurugram Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Mattress Warehouse on Basai Road, Six Fire Tenders on Spot.

In their police complaint, shopkeepers alleged that someone had set fire to their shops due to rivalry. Krishna Yadav, former president of Khandsa vegetable market said there is a suspicion that a shop was set on fire due to rivalry and other nearby shops also got gutted. Gurugram: Thieves Set ATM on Fire After Robbing Rs 20 Lakh From It in Kherki Daula Area (Watch Video).

The matter has been reported to the police, he added. In his shop alone, about 17,000 crates of tomatoes were burnt. Apart from this, thousands of crates of other shopkeepers were also burnt into ashes, said the official.

