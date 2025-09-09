Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a relief package of Rs 1500 crore for the state during his recent visit.

Thakur stated that the funds would significantly aid the disaster-affected families and support the state's rebuilding efforts.

"I thank PM Modi for announcing Rs 1500 crore to the people of Himachal Pradesh. This will help the affected families and aid in rebuilding the state. The PM spoke to the disaster-hit families and assured their help," Thakur said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity.

After conducting the aerial survey, PM Modi had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.

These objectives would be achieved through multiple means, such as rebuilding homes through the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, rebuilding schools, providing relief under the PMNRF, and releasing Mini Kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, as per the PMO.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will facilitate accurate damage assessment and expedite the delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will enhance groundwater levels and facilitate improved water management.

The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

Prime Minister Modi also met families who were affected by the calamity. He expressed his condolences and deep sorrow to the family members of those who have lost their lives. He stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance. (ANI)

