Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): Slamming the state minister of the Public Works Department (PWD) Mohammad Riyas for his remarks on Union minister S Jaishankar in the state assembly on Wednesday, Trivandrum District President V V Rajesh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked about "Riyas' qualifications to mock a minister holding Cabinet position."

"What is the qualification Riyas have to mock a Union Minister with the Cabinet post. It is his duty to visit the state and ascertain the developmental activities of the projects led by the Modi government," Rajesh reacted before ANI for Riyas' statement in assembly.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Shares Her Objectionable Pictures on Social Media; Arrested From Bihar After Two Years.

During a question and answer session in the state assembly, Riyas without naming the External Affairs minister took a direct jibe at him.

"I have already convinced a union minister regarding the shape of national highways in the state which is not bothering him and every day he is conducting press meets which is a good thing, but it would be better if he counts the number of the ditches in these national highways, it will be more than the press meets he is attending," Riyas remarked in the assembly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was photographed reviewing several projects including the progress of the construction of a stretch of the national highway near Thiruvananthapuram, during his three-day visit to Kerala.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Invites 6-Year-Old Girl to His Home on Pretext of Watching TV in Bulandshahr, Rapes Her; Arrested.

In the conversation with ANI, Rajesh added, "EAM Jaishankar completed his three-day visit and ensured the developments of Jal Jeevan mission and the Amrit Sarovar Project."

Under the Centre-led initiative, Jal Jeevan Mission launched in 2019, support is provided to the Panchayats by the state government through Implementing Support Agencies (ISAs) in community engagement, building the capacity of the Pani Samitis and taking up operation and maintenance activities.

Amrit Sarovar Project is a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led mission, launched in April 2022, to conserve water for the future. With the aim to develop and rejuvenate as many as 75 water bodies in each district of India, the mission is intended for celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Alleging that the leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were taking over the Central government projects, the BJP president said that other Union Ministers will also be visiting the state in the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)