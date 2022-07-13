Bulandshahr, July 13: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in a village in Khurja Nagar Kotwali area.

The accused allegedly took the minor girl to his home on the pretext of watching TV and later raped her. He has been arrested by the police, reported India Today.

As per the information, the incident happened when the minor girl was playing on the streets and the accused took the girl to his home on the pretext of watching TV and later raped her. Hearing the cries of the victim, her mother rushed to the spot, following which a crowd gathered. Maharashtra Shocker: 29-Year-Old Teacher Rapes, Impregnates Class 10 Student in Osmanabad; Arrested

In no time, locals nabbed the accused, identified as Ravi, while the victim was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, police registered a complaint and later arrested the accused. Further investigations are on.

In another news, Four men allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in a Chhattisgarh village and the panchayat tried to hush up the matter by directing the culprits to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to her, police said on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by 4 Men; Panchayat Tries to Hush Up Case With Rs 1 Lakh Compensation

After learning about the incident, which took place on July 9 in Kansabel police station area of Jashpur district, police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).