Mumbai, July 13: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 27-old-man from Bihar who was wanted for more than two years in a rape case. Police officials said that the accused had also hacked his friend's social media account and uploaded objectionable pictures of the woman.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused identified as Mohammad Altaf Alam Shaikh alias Altaf Raja used to run a tour and travel business at his hometown in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 64-Year-Old School Teacher Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Lucknow.

In July 2019, Shaikh's marriage was fixed with a woman from Matunga. In her complaint, the woman who is a business advisor by profession told cops that Shaikh used to come to meet her in Mumbai before their marriage was solemnised.

She also claimed that the two had physical relations at a hotel in Andheri (West) where the accused clicked her pictures.

A police officer said that the accused did not want to marry the woman, therefore, he hacked into his friend's social media account and shared some objectionable photos of the woman. Shaikh did not stop there and even circulated the pictures on WhatsApp. Telangana Floods: Zameeruddin, NTV Telugu Journalist, Washed Away in Floodwaters in Jagtial.

In September 2022, a case was registered at D N Nagar police station in the matter. Back then, a police team visited Bihar but they failed to trace the accused, who was reportedly hiding somewhere in Begusarai. Later, cops found that Shaikh was also wanted in an attempt-to-murder case which was registered against him in his hometown in 2021.

A year later, in June 2022, the cops learnt about Shaikh's hideout in Begusarai and arrested him with the help of the local police and law-enforcement authorities.

"He was brought to Mumbai on July 10 and produced before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him in police custody," Anil Mule, police inspector of DN Nagar police station said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).