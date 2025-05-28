New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, administered oath of office to Paka Venkata Satyanarayana as an elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House.

In an X post, the senior BJP leader P Venkata Satyanarayana shared the visuals from his oath ceremony. In the visuals, post his oath, the newly elected Rajya Sabha member can be seen sharing a heartfelt moment with VP Dhankar.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Singh Reacts After Delhi Court Closes POCSO Case Against Former WFI Chief, Says 'Justice Has Been Served by Judiciary'.

Sharing the post, Venkata Satyanarayana said, "This moment marks an unforgettable milestone in my life and journey of Public Service."

Earlier, the BJP leader Venkata Satyanarayana was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. He was NDA's candidate for the seat in the Upper House of Parliament.

Also Read | Ali Khan Mahmudabad Remark Row: Supreme Court Directs SIT To Limit Probe to 2 FIRs Against Ashoka University Professor Over Operation Sindoor Post.

Satyanarayana is an Advocate by profession. He is also the Andhra Pradesh-BJP's State Disciplinary Committee Chairman.

With Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu set to undergo polls, DMK has allocated one Rajya Sabha seat to Makkal Needhi Maiyam, its founder and actor Kamal Haasan has been named the candidate for the Upper House of the Parliament.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Murali Appas said, "We have passed a resolution to elect Kamal Haasan as a Rajya Sabha member from Makkal Needhi Maiam party." Besides, the ruling DMK combine has named its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 19 this year. According to a release of the DMK, Salma, Advocate P Wilson, and SR Sivalingam are its candidates.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has courted a political controversy with his alleged remarks claiming that "Kannada has its roots in Tamil." In a strongly worded post on X, BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa demanded an unconditional apology from Haasan.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, each candidate requires a minimum of 34 votes to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat. The DMK-led INDIA bloc, with 158 MLAs (DMK: 133, Congress:17, VCK: 4, CPI: 2, CPM: 2), is poised to win four seats comfortably. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)