New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): After BJP leader Satish Upadhyay trounced three-time AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in the Malviya Nagar, his wife Aarti Upadhyay on Saturday thanked the people and assured them of speedy development in the constituency "deteriorated" under Aam Aadmi Party rule.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI), Upadhyay won by 2,131 votes against Bharti.

"BJP gave a huge responsibility to Satish. Malviya Nagar's condition had deteriorated and we were assured that the people here will vote for BJP... Now development will speed up in Delhi... I thank PM Modi for showing faith in all of the party's candidates," Aarti Upadhyay told ANI.

Upadhyay's daughters - Sumedha and Shivika - said that the win is a result of the groundwork done by her father and other party workers.

"Now the vision of 'Viksit Delhi' will be fulfilled and we all will work for the betterment of Malviya Nagar," Sumedha said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal accepted the mandate and congratulated the BJP on their victory, urging them to fulfill the promises made during the campaign.

The former Chief Minister also said that the AAP would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.

The BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years its last stint was from 1993-1998.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 37 and leading on 11. While, AAP is ahead on 22, having won 17 and leading on five seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)

