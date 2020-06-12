India News | BJP-led Government, Party Committed to Reservation System: Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said that the Narendra Modi government and BJP were committed to continuing reservation in jobs and admissions for weaker sections.

Nadda made the remarks in a tweet and also posted a video.

"Some people are trying to spread misinformation regarding reservation in society. Modi government and BJP are fully committed to reservation. Our commitment to social justice is unwavering. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has repeated this commitment again and again," Nadda said.

"Social harmony and equal opportunity for all is our priority. Let me clarify, BJP is with the reservation system," he said. (ANI)

