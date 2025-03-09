New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI) : Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday criticized the BJP-led central government over the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, questioning the budgetary allocation for the scheme. He alleged that the government's financial provision for the initiative is inadequate and claimed that its implementation would be "extremely difficult."

Speaking to ANI, "According to our estimate, if this compensation is given to every woman above 18 years of age in Delhi, then it will cost more than Rs 20-22 thousand crores. But the BJP has kept a budget of about Rs 5000 crores for it, meaning they plan to give this honorarium to only one-fourth of the women. If the committee (on this scheme) has not set any criteria yet, then how was the budgeting done?... It is an extremely difficult scheme to implement."

In Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement, Dikshit added, "We also get feedback that there are some leaders in Gujarat who are not able to stand against the BJP... If it seems that some leaders in Congress work against the party, then what are they doing in Congress anyway?"

On Saturday, the Delhi government approved the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' to provide Rs 2500 to women on the occasion of International Women's Day. She said that the committee has been formed and that registration for the scheme will begin soon.

"Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide Rs 2500 to the women. We made a provision of Rs 5100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon," Gupta told reporters.

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, which concluded earlier this year, the BJP had vowed to transfer 2500 rupees to women in Delhi. (ANI)

