Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) Supporters of the BJP and its youth wing, the BJYM, on Monday scuffled with workers of the Left and their allied organisations outside South Calcutta Law College as a four-member fact-finding team of the saffron party visited the premises where an alleged gang rape of a student took place last week.

Police had a tough time controlling the scuffling groups who gathered there to protest on the same issue of the alleged gang rape by a college alumnus and two seniors.

Also Read | Waqf Act Controversy: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Call for 'Throwing Waqf Act in Dustbin' Sparks Political Storm, Parties Trade Barbs.

The BJP and its youth and students' wings on Monday took out rallies in various parts of Kolkata and West Bengal protesting the alleged crime.

The CPI(M)'s students' wing SFI also held a protest rally against the alleged crime at College Street in front of the Calcutta University main campus.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Supporters of the ABVP which owes its allegiance to the RSS held protests in front of South Calcutta Law College and Kasba police station, under the jurisdiction of which the educational institution is situated.

The survivor has alleged that she was gang raped inside the South Kolkata Law College on June 25.

Following the alleged gang rape survivor's complaint, the police have arrested prime accused alumnus Manojit Mishra, along with students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.

The BJP's youth wing BJYM held protest rallies at Esplanade and also in Siliguri and Balurghat, the constituency of the saffron party's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar, in north Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)