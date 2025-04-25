Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) The BJP has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged removal of sacred threads worn by Brahmin boys and the Shivadara of Lingayat students during the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses, including engineering, held on April 16.

In his complaint, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, termed the incident as “selective and seemingly discriminatory treatment” of Hindu students during competitive examinations.

He shared a copy of the letter on social media on Friday.

He claimed that during the CET and other similar exams, several Hindu students were reportedly forced to remove religious symbols such as the Janivara (sacred thread) and Shivadara (thread with rudraksha beads).

Ashoka also alleged that in previous examinations, Hindu girls were asked to remove mangalsutras, bangles, and anklets, while Muslim female students were reportedly allowed to appear in burqas and hijabs, highlighting "an inconsistency that raises concerns about religious neutrality and equal treatment under the law".

"These actions, undertaken without legal mandate, violate the constitutional right to freedom of religion," Ashoka said.

At least four cases of students being asked to remove their sacred thread have come to light in Karnataka.

The district and school administrations have taken action against the officials involved in each instance.

