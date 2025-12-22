Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, following the passage of the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, in both Houses of the state legislature, accused the BJP of making provocative speeches and claimed the reason behind the party's opposition to the law.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramiah said, " Can provocative speeches maintain peace in society?...The BJP makes provocative speeches, and that is why they are opposing this law..."

Also Read | India-New Zealand FTA: PM Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon Aim To Double Bilateral Trade Over 5 Years.

This statement came following the passage of the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, at Karnataka Assembly, which aims to curb acts that promote enmity, hatred, and disharmony among individuals and communities.

The Bill was taken up for discussion in the Assembly in Belagavi, where Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara detailed its provisions and explained the need to clearly define hate speech and hate crimes within a legal framework.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, December 22, 2025: Prices Achieve All-Time High, Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More.

Explaining the intent of the legislation, the Home Minister said that hate crimes require a precise definition to effectively address statements and actions targeting specific communities. "It's about someone speaking out against a particular community," he pointed out.

Additionally, he also outlined the penalties under the new law, which said, "Whoever commits hate crimes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year, but which may be extended to seven years, and with a fine of Rs 50,000."He added that for subsequent or repeated offences (two or three times), the punishment would be increased.

"For repetitive offences, the punishment will be increased to two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh (instead of 50,000)," he said.

Following the passing of the bill, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara accused the BJP of politicising the issue and asserted that the legislation is not intended to target any specific individual.

"We have not brought this Bill targeting anyone in particular. This will apply to whoever indulges in hate speech. It has not been introduced with any specific individual in mind. The law must be respected. The Supreme Court has ordered that hate speech should be curbed. Many incidents have occurred, including murders. All this must be stopped. This bill has not been brought keeping the BJP in mind," said Parameshwara. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)