India News | BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan Sentenced to Six Months Imprisonment, Gets Bail

The special CBI court in Dehradun on Monday sentenced BJP MLA from Haridwar's Ranipur Adesh Chauhan to six months imprisonment in a 16-year-old case.

May 27, 2025
Dehradun, May 26 (PTI) The special CBI court in Dehradun on Monday sentenced BJP MLA from Haridwar's Ranipur Adesh Chauhan to six months imprisonment in a 16-year-old case.

Special CBI judge Sandeep Bhandari convicted MLA Chauhan of assaulting some people at a Haridwar police station in 2009 and sentenced his niece Deepika to six months imprisonment.

Three policemen involved in the case were sentenced to one year imprisonment each. One of the three policemen died during the trial.

    Dehradun, May 26 (PTI) The special CBI court in Dehradun on Monday sentenced BJP MLA from Haridwar's Ranipur Adesh Chauhan to six months imprisonment in a 16-year-old case.

    Special CBI judge Sandeep Bhandari convicted MLA Chauhan of assaulting some people at a Haridwar police station in 2009 and sentenced his niece Deepika to six months imprisonment.

    Three policemen involved in the case were sentenced to one year imprisonment each. One of the three policemen died during the trial.

    Advocate Neeraj Kamboj, who represented Chauhan in the case, said that the court sentenced Chauhan and Deepika to six months each and three policemen to one year each.

    Kamboj said that after the court pronounced the verdict, the MLA and all others immediately got bail.

    He said he will soon challenge the CBI court's decision in the sessions court.

    According to the case, Deepika Chauhan had accused her husband Manish and his family of dowry harassment. Taking action in the case, the police brought Manish and his family to Ganganagar police station where they were beaten up. Manish later approached the High Court, which handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    When the case began, Chauhan had been a BJP office-bearer. He became an MLA for the first time in 2012 and then won elections in 2017 and 2022 as well.

    When contacted, Chauhan said that persons from the political field goes to police stations to talk on behalf of his supporters and here it was a case involving his niece. PTI COR

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

