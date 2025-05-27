India News | BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan Sentenced to Six Months Imprisonment, Gets Bail

Dehradun, May 26 (PTI) The special CBI court in Dehradun on Monday sentenced BJP MLA from Haridwar's Ranipur Adesh Chauhan to six months imprisonment in a 16-year-old case.
Special CBI judge Sandeep Bhandari convicted MLA Chauhan of assaulting some people at a Haridwar police station in 2009 and sentenced his niece Deepika to six months imprisonment.
Also Read | Had Balasaheb Thackeray Been Alive, He Would Have Hugged PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.
Three policemen involved in the case were sentenced to one year imprisonment each. One of the three policemen died during the trial.
Advocate Neeraj Kamboj, who represented Chauhan in the case, said that the court seally/lifestyle/festivals-events/memorial-day-2025-thoughtful-messages-and-quotes-share-patriotic-sayings-images-hd-wallpapers-and-photos-to-honour-the-american-veterans-6882280.html"> Memorial Day 2025 Thoughtful Messages and Quotes: Share Patriotic Sayings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Photos To Honour the American Veterans