Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) The health condition of BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay remained critical on Wednesday, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

Gangopadhyay (63), diagnosed with “acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis”, is under the treatment of a multidisciplinary team of clinical specialists, it said.

"Mr Gangopadhyay remains critically ill and is under close observation in the ICU," the hospital said in a release.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year, later joined the BJP and won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the 2024 polls.

