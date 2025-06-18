Bhopal, June 18: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old B.Tech student died allegedly by committing suicide in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday. The police recovered the body, which was hanging from a ceiling fan, from his rented room in the Patel Nagar area under the Piplani police station in Bhopal.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mudit Pateria, a resident of Panna district. He was pursuing B.Tech (2nd year) from a private engineering college based in Bhopal. The incident came to light after his two roommates returned from the market late on Tuesday. Despite repeated knocks on the door and phone calls, Mudit didn't open the door, which made his roommates inform the flat owner. Bhopal: Wife Files Dowry Harassment Case Against Husband After 30 Years of Marriage, He Consumes Poison and Dies by Suicide.

Subsequently, when his roommates and flat owner broke the door open, they found Mudit hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately took him to a nearby hospital; however, he was declared dead on arrival. Upon receiving information, Piplani police reached the spot late on Tuesday and initiated an investigation into the matter. No suicide note was recovered from the crime scene, police said. Bhopal: Youth Posts Intimate Reel With Girl on Instagram, Later Dies by Suicide by Jumping in Front of Speeding Train.

Mudit's parents, who live in Panna, around 400 km from Bhopal, arrived here early on Wednesday, and the body was taken for post-mortem at Hamidia hospital. Police said that after the post-mortem was done, the body was handed over to the family to perform the last rites, and further investigation is underway. "A mobile phone of the deceased person was recovered from the crime spot, which has been sent to the forensic team. Roommates and other friends are being interrogated," Piplani police station in-charge, Chandrika Yadav, said.

